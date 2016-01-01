Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kisha Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kisha Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
CMG Neurology Center - Lynchburg (Tate Springs)2025 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kisha Young, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
