See All Podiatric Surgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.

Dr. Gebresenbet works at Houston Foot and Ankle in Spring, TX with other offices in Mont Belvieu, TX, Humble, TX and Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Foot and Ankle
    21301 Kuykendahl Rd Ste J, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 348-2166
  2. 2
    Houston Foot and Ankle
    9825 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 348-2166
  3. 3
    Atascocita-The Colonnade
    18455 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 280, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 348-2166
  4. 4
    Houston Foot and Ankle
    350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 150, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 348-2166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gebresenbet?

    Jul 21, 2021
    I found Dr. Gebresenbet through an internet search. I had no personal knowledge of him prior to seeing him the first time. His diagnosis was, as I had expected, that a minor surgical procedure should be performed on my foot. He did the procedure and stayed in contact with me frequently by phone and text message during the healing process over the next few weeks, having me send him photographs of the wound from time to time. I have never before had a doctor of ANY specialty or practice provide the extent of care or concern that he has shown me both in the follow-up of this single procedure or in one other since then. In my book, he's tops, and I HIGHLY recommend him.
    Bill O'Bar — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gebresenbet to family and friends

    Dr. Gebresenbet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gebresenbet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM.

    About Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316398043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebresenbet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gebresenbet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gebresenbet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebresenbet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebresenbet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebresenbet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebresenbet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.