Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.
Dr. Gebresenbet works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Foot and Ankle21301 Kuykendahl Rd Ste J, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 348-2166
-
2
Houston Foot and Ankle9825 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Directions (281) 348-2166
-
3
Atascocita-The Colonnade18455 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 280, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 348-2166
-
4
Houston Foot and Ankle350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 150, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 348-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Gebresenbet through an internet search. I had no personal knowledge of him prior to seeing him the first time. His diagnosis was, as I had expected, that a minor surgical procedure should be performed on my foot. He did the procedure and stayed in contact with me frequently by phone and text message during the healing process over the next few weeks, having me send him photographs of the wound from time to time. I have never before had a doctor of ANY specialty or practice provide the extent of care or concern that he has shown me both in the follow-up of this single procedure or in one other since then. In my book, he's tops, and I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Kirubel Gebresenbet, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Amharic
- 1316398043
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Gebresenbet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebresenbet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebresenbet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebresenbet speaks Amharic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebresenbet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebresenbet.
