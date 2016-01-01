Overview

Dr. Kirti Solanki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE, DENTISTRY AND NURSING and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Solanki works at Kirti K Solanki MD Inc. in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.