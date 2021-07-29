Dr. Kirti Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirti Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirti Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Gwinnett Family Physicians4585 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (678) 541-0506
Walton Dialysis Center710 Breedlove Dr, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 207-0850
Duluth Dialysis Center3770 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 495-0410
Kidney-Hypertension Clinic605 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great man! most people review only when theyre angry, which is why he doesnt have a 5 star rating, but I can tell you he is the best nephrologist around. Any issue that occurs is unrelated to his medical care. And if you let him know what youre unhappy with, I can see him feel your pain, and he makes changes right away with his staff to ensure his patients are happy.
About Dr. Kirti Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700881612
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
