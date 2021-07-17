Dr. Kirti Ramnivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramnivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirti Ramnivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirti Ramnivas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ramnivas works at
Locations
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 864-2160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is always very kind to me at every visit. She takes time and answers all my questions . She truly cares and listens to my concerns if I’m having any issues. I highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kirti Ramnivas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1922044965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramnivas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramnivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramnivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramnivas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramnivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramnivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramnivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.