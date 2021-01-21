See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD

Psychiatry
3 (26)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Pandya works at Kirtikumar J Pandya MD in Tampa, FL.

  1. 1
    Kirtikumar J Pandya MD
    Kirtikumar J Pandya MD
5106 N Armenia Ave Ste 3, Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 353-0900

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Dr. Pandya has been treating me for years he and his office is the best. Always available to help me in any way I need them. They truly care about me as a person and about my wellbeing. I would never want to go to anyone other than Dr. Pandya.
    Danielle H — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD

    Psychiatry
    44 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1568408870
    Education & Certifications

    Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
    St Xavier
    Psychiatry
