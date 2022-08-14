Dr. Kirti Kalidas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirti Kalidas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirti Kalidas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, East Alabama Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Kalidas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Natural and Integrative Medicine Inc6651 Vineland Rd Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 355-9246
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalidas?
Very friendly and professional staff. Dr Kalidas makes you feel comfortable, while discussing your health. He is very knowledgeable. Thank you!
About Dr. Kirti Kalidas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407016876
Education & Certifications
- DC General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalidas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalidas works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalidas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalidas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalidas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.