Dr. Kirti Bhargava-Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirti Bhargava-Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
1
Marie T Richfield MD2100 16TH ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 895-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is without question the finest, most knowledgeable physician I have ever experienced. I have recommended her to my entire family, clients and friends over the years and they are all still enjoying her as their physician. I have never heard one complaint. She is simply an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Kirti Bhargava-Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598866618
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Sch Med
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhargava-Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhargava-Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava-Patel speaks Hindi.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava-Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava-Patel.
