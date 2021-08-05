Overview

Dr. Kirt Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.