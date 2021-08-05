Dr. Kirt Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirt Miller, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirt Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Ultimate Health Services Inc.5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4610Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- 2 2860 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 522-7600
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 528-4600
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was walking around on my left tippie toe for 6 months. Crippled with what was finally diagnosed as plantar fascination. I was forced to quit the things I loved like line dancing and clogging due to the heel pain. Then the heavens opened when my MD sent me to see the magical Dr. Kirt Miller (God's right hand). He immediately found the problem and ,unlike anyone else I've been complaining to, HE CURED ME! With what looked like a little can of disposable right guard, he numbed my heel so i couldn't feel the 8" needle of drugs he shot in my foot. Magically, after a few minutes, I was able to walk and my heel touched the ground with no shrieks of pain! I would like to thank Dr. Aiden for sending me to this heel healing savior of a man. Thank you Dr. Miller
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
