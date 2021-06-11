Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kimball works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Revere Health700 W 800 N Ste 100, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 224-5373
-
2
Timpanogos Regional Hospital750 W 800 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6000Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
3
Revere Health Pharmacy1055 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 373-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimball?
Thoughtful and thorough
About Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1548363419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball works at
Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.