Dr. Kirt Beus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirt Beus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Beus works at
Peak ENT Associates1055 N 300 W Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5764Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396765871
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Beus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beus works at
Dr. Beus has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.