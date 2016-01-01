Overview

Dr. Kirt Beus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Beus works at Peak ENT Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.