Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD
Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Radiology At the Orthopaedic Institute1500 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (415) 514-6243
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-3668MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-3668
Dr. Olson performed a very complicated surgical rebuild of one of my feet. My experience of Dr. Olson from the first meeting through the 2 year follow-up in 7/19 is that of a thoroughgoing, consummate professional. She is present,very empathic and caring. She has brought together an excellent support team at UCSF-Mision Bay. Her way of being and her thoughtful approach engendered trust that was proved at every point in my care.
About Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
