Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Pilchard works at
Locations
Western Connecticut Medical Group21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5002Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilchard?
I have been to Dr. Pilchard twice. The first time was due to diverticulitis. While she said that surgery was recommended, she said that, because of the downsizing at New Milford hospital, she regretted that she could not perform it since they didn't have another surgeon to assist, and that was needed. She recommended a surgeon at Danbury Hospital who performed the surgery. The second time was because I thought I had a hernia (I'd had 2 before). She examined me and determined that I did not have a hernia. She recommended treatment and I improved quickly. Her thoroughness, kindness, and professional manner was greatly appreciated. If I need surgery in the future, I would definitely consult with her first.
About Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831174986
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Colgate University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilchard works at
Dr. Pilchard has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilchard speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.