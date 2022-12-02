Dr. Kirstin Hockhausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockhausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirstin Hockhausen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirstin Hockhausen, MD is a Dermatologist in Rapid City, SD.
Locations
Monument Health Dermatology4150 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 496-0882
Ratings & Reviews
Very accommodating to fit me in their schedule, takes time during visit. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kirstin Hockhausen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1114451689
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hockhausen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hockhausen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hockhausen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockhausen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockhausen.
