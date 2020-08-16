Dr. Zeitler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsten Zeitler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Zeitler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zeitler works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has seen Dr. Zeitler since birth. She is magnificent. She listens to our concerns and genuinely cares for her pacientes. My daughter has a condition that required constant monitoring and Dr. Zeitler always goes above and beyond to call me with tests results.
About Dr. Kirsten Zeitler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811947930
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeitler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeitler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitler.
