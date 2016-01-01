Dr. Kirsten Turchan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Turchan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Turchan, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Turchan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Inc725 Lakefront Ct, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 926-3739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turchan?
About Dr. Kirsten Turchan, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124138821
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turchan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turchan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turchan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Turchan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turchan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.