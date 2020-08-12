See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson works at Thercare in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thercare
    11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 711, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 472-5804
  2. 2
    Kirsten Thompson, M.D.
    12011 San Vicente Blvd Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 896-4616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr. Thompson is the best psychiatrist I have ever worked with. I was her patient for 1.5 years to deal with anxiety from a difficult period in my life. She tries to understand her patients and has always been there for me. She is upbeat and pleasant and very professional in each session. We even continued with video chat for a while after I moved to San Diego. She is the best. I highly recommend her. Thanks, Dr. Thompson!!
    — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114296704
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U.C.L.A.
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
