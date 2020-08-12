Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
1
Thercare11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 711, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 472-5804
2
Kirsten Thompson, M.D.12011 San Vicente Blvd Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 896-4616
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is the best psychiatrist I have ever worked with. I was her patient for 1.5 years to deal with anxiety from a difficult period in my life. She tries to understand her patients and has always been there for me. She is upbeat and pleasant and very professional in each session. We even continued with video chat for a while after I moved to San Diego. She is the best. I highly recommend her. Thanks, Dr. Thompson!!
About Dr. Kirsten Thompson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114296704
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
