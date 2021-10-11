Overview

Dr. Kirsten Storey, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.



Dr. Storey works at Banner Health Clinic in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.