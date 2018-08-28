Overview

Dr. Kirsten Sjostrand, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Sjostrand works at St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd) in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.