Dr. Kirsten Sjostrand, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Sjostrand, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a baby at 45 which was a task in itself Dr. Sjostrand us an excellent , knowledgeable, skilled Physician. She listens and you know she does by her actions. I can never thank her enough.
- English
- Female
- 1750512133
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sjostrand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sjostrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sjostrand has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sjostrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sjostrand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sjostrand.
