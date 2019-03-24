Dr. Kirsten Sasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Sasaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Sasaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Sasaki works at
Locations
-
1
Miller and Associates120 Osler Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 428-2229
-
2
Advocate Lutheran General Hosp1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-8404
-
3
Associates in Obgyn Sc1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 825-1100
- 4 1700 Luther Ln Ste 3150, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 593-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sasaki made me feel so comfortable and at ease with my surgery. She is absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Kirsten Sasaki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1679737548
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
