Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of California, Irvine Medical Center|University of California. Irvine Med Ctr.



Dr. Rojas works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.