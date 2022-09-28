See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of California, Irvine Medical Center|University of California. Irvine Med Ctr.

Dr. Rojas works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 763-5907
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids

  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Everytime my appointment always busy coz she's a good doctor I don't care how hours I'm waiting I deserve it coz she is so nice and she explains everything and I understand too spend her time and my time waiting for her is wort it.
    Marites Blubaugh — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992860746
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center|University of California. Irvine Med Ctr.
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirsten Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

