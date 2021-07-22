Dr. Kirsten Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Nielsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Nielsen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Locations
New West Physicians Specialty Center1536 Cole Blvd Bldg 4, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's hard to schedule with but I can tell she does make an effort to squeeze you in. She has good bedside manner and is thorough in the tests she runs.
About Dr. Kirsten Nielsen, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891831053
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen works at
