Overview

Dr. Kirsten Moore, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Superior, WI. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Moore works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.