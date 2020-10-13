See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. McDaniel works at BJC Medical Group at Progress - OBGYN in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bjc Medical Group Cardiolgy
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 344-1073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 13, 2020
I am very pleased with the care and assistance Dr Mc Daniel has continued to provide. She has always been patient and understanding of my concerns. Takes time to answer all my questions. I highly recommend her as my gynecologist.
Cydney Smith — Oct 13, 2020
About Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427027515
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kirsten McDaniel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDaniel works at BJC Medical Group at Progress - OBGYN in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

