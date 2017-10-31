Dr. Kirsten Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Lynch, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Locations
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic3737 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic4212 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Trotter-Lynch for at least 20 years. She is patient, a good listener and very thorough with her exam as well as explanations.. I trust her with my life, literally.
About Dr. Kirsten Lynch, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114928041
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res U/Uhc
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.