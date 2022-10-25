Dr. Kirsten Kibler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kibler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Kibler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Kibler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Kibler works at
Locations
Preventive Diagnostics Inc.1 Grove St, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 224-2447Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
New Britain OBGYN209 Main St Ste B, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-4759
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kibler?
Dr. Kibler is so kind. She is invested in me as an individual and my family as a whole.
About Dr. Kirsten Kibler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154514099
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kibler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kibler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kibler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kibler works at
Dr. Kibler has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kibler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kibler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kibler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kibler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kibler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.