Dr. Kirsten Kibler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kibler works at New Britain OB/GYN in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.