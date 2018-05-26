See All Pediatricians in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kershaw works at Advocate Children's Hospital in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Vaccine Center - Pediatrics Only Crystal Lake
    820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 226, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2100
  2. 2
    Dena Denny Physical Therapy
    5057 Shoreline Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-5005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2018
    Dr. Kershaw has been both of my childrens doctor since their births for over 16 years. I like how she takes time to listen and do a thorough exam and is NOT quick to just write out a prescription for antibiotics.
    Lynn Grant in Crystal lake — May 26, 2018
    About Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689655136
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
