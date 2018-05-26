Overview

Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kershaw works at Advocate Children's Hospital in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.