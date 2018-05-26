Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kershaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advocate Vaccine Center - Pediatrics Only Crystal Lake820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 226, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-2100
Dena Denny Physical Therapy5057 Shoreline Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-5005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kershaw has been both of my childrens doctor since their births for over 16 years. I like how she takes time to listen and do a thorough exam and is NOT quick to just write out a prescription for antibiotics.
About Dr. Kirsten Kershaw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
