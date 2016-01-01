Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indrelie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Indrelie, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics
- English
- Female
- 1033504071
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Indrelie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Indrelie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Indrelie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indrelie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indrelie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.