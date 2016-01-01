Overview

Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Frederiksen works at Renown Health Premier Care in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.