Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Renown Health Premier Care10085 Double R Blvd Ste 325, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5073
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kirsten Frederiksen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1518057314
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- UMDNJ/SOM
Dr. Frederiksen works at
