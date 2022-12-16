Overview

Dr. Kirsten Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Franklin works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.