Overview

Dr. Kirsten Flynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Nm/U Nm Hospital



Dr. Flynn works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Lipomas and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.