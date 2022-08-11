Dr. Kirsten Devin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Devin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Devin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Devin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devin?
I’ve seen Dr Devera a few times now during the course of my pregnancy. She takes the time to listen and comfort any anxieties I may be having at the time. She’s also very friendly and knowledgeable. Overall, I’m pleased being under her care.
About Dr. Kirsten Devin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376076612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Devin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Devin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devin works at
Dr. Devin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.