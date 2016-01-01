Dr. Kirsten Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Cowan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Cowan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Duluth Clinic Ely300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 Directions (218) 365-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Directions (218) 305-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cowan?
About Dr. Kirsten Cowan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1659788115
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan works at
Dr. Cowan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.