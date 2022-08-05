Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with LAC-USC Medical Center|Usc School Of Medicine-Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Bracht works at
Locations
1
HealthONE Neurology Specialists499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 997-0245Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Being from out of state she has always worked w/us to schedule appointments around our other specialist. She cares about her patients.
About Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1417940453
Education & Certifications
- LAC-USC Medical Center|Usc School Of Medicine-Clinical Neurophysiology
- Lac-Usc Medical Center-Internal Medicine|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bracht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bracht works at
Dr. Bracht speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.