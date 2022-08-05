See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with LAC-USC Medical Center|Usc School Of Medicine-Clinical Neurophysiology

Dr. Bracht works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthONE Neurology Specialists
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0245
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Being from out of state she has always worked w/us to schedule appointments around our other specialist. She cares about her patients.
    Cal — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD.

    About Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417940453
    Education & Certifications

    • LAC-USC Medical Center|Usc School Of Medicine-Clinical Neurophysiology
    • Lac-Usc Medical Center-Internal Medicine|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirsten Bracht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracht works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bracht’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

