Overview

Dr. Kirsten Bich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Bich works at West Duluth Clinic in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.