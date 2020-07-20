Dr. Kirstan Meldrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meldrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirstan Meldrum, MD
Dr. Kirstan Meldrum, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Incomplete Circumcision Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3875 Bay Rd Ste 25, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 583-5370
-
2
Covenant Pediatric Urology106 S Madison St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8125
-
3
Great Lakes Health LLC2726 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 583-5370
-
4
Covenant Medical Group - 3037 Silverwood Drive Saginaw3037 SILVERWOOD DR, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 792-1895
Both Dr Meldrum and Tina have been excellent in explaining what is happening and made sure after over a year that my son was not showing any signs of kidney infections or UTI s before she let him be on as needed!
About Dr. Kirstan Meldrum, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
