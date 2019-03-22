Overview

Dr. Kirpal Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Singh works at Norh Indy Surgical in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.