Dr. Kirkland Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirkland Lau, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology LLC111 Salem Tpke Ste 7, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-2262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lau is easily the best doctor I have ever been to. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable and professional, he is the kindest and nicest man I have met. He treats patients with the utmost respect and is sincere and nonjudgemental. I wish Dr Lau was my primary care Dr, my cardiologist, my oncologist, my pulmonologist, my dentist, my neighbor, my boss, as well as my dermatologist. I couldn't say enough nice things about this wonderful man. He is a model of how a caring physician should be.
About Dr. Kirkland Lau, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780670240
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
