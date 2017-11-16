Overview

Dr. Kirkham Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Wood works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.