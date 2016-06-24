Dr. Kirk Withrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Withrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Withrow, MD
Dr. Kirk Withrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Withrow works at
University Of Alabama OTO2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9766Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-9766
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-9766
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
WE saw him on the same day my husband found spot in his esophagus. He scheduled him for biopsy very next day. Excellent Doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
