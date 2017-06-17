See All Ophthalmologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Kirk Winward, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kirk Winward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Winward works at Retina Associates of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Utah
    5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 630, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5612
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Hyphema
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Hyphema

Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypotony of Eye
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    Jun 17, 2017
    Dr. Winward is a hero to me. Thanks to his skill as an eye surgeon, I can still see. He repaired retinal detachments in both of my eyes, staying late on a Friday night for the second one. Thank you Dr. Winward for being there for me twice.
    South Jordan, UT — Jun 17, 2017
    About Dr. Kirk Winward, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962487611
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
