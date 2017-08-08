Dr. Kirk Weller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Weller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Weller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Weller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Neurological Specialties East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 315, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weller?
I appreciated his bedside manner.
About Dr. Kirk Weller, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235169566
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Legacy Emanuel
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weller works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.