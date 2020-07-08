Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sherris works at
Locations
Liberty Bay Foot & Ankle20730 Bond Rd NE Ste 120, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 434-0539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherris?
Dr. Sherris did a great job diagnosing my foot issue. He conducted a friendly and very complete examination. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kirk Sherris, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710073879
Education & Certifications
- Edgewater Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherris works at
Dr. Sherris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.