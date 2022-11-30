Overview

Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Scofield works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.