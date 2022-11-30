Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Scofield works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
2
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
3
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scofield?
He was very informative and explained everything
About Dr. Kirk Scofield, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972573566
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine, University of Minnesota- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- North Colorado Family Medicine
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scofield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scofield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scofield works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scofield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scofield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.