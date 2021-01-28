See All Dermatologists in Snellville, GA
Dermatology
Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA. They completed their residency with Brown University - Department of Dermatology

Dr. Saddler works at Georgia Dermatology Partners in Snellville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA, Loganville, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    2383 Pate St N, Snellville, GA 30078 (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    117 Lee Byrd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    3925 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 200, Brookhaven, GA 30319 (770) 736-5206
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    Principal Financial Group
    Private HealthCare Systems
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 28, 2021
    Not long waiting. Clean and welcoming reception staff. Dr Saddler was friendly, listened to me and was polite.His skills were obviously high and I was very satisfied with him. (Despite reviews I read from other clients).
    About Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD

    Dr. Kirk Saddler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Saddler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saddler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Saddler has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Saddler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saddler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saddler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

