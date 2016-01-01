Overview

Dr. Kirk Ripley, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Ripley works at Ripley Orthodontics in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

