Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Reynolds works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    OrthoArkansas
    800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Orthoarkansas PA
    3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    Conway
    505 E Dave Ward Dr, Conway, AR 72032 (501) 205-0425
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Runner's Knee
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Reynolds and his team did a great job on my shoulder replacement. He always explained everything completely. I don't think my outcome could have been any better. I would highly recommend if you are having shoulder problems to go see Dr Reynolds
    Bud — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013118025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colorado University UCHSC
    Residency
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
