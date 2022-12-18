Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Conway505 E Dave Ward Dr, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 205-0425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reynolds and his team did a great job on my shoulder replacement. He always explained everything completely. I don't think my outcome could have been any better. I would highly recommend if you are having shoulder problems to go see Dr Reynolds
About Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013118025
Education & Certifications
- Colorado University UCHSC
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Program
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
