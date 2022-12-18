Overview

Dr. Kirk Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Reynolds works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.