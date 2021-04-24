See All Nephrologists in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD

Nephrology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital

Dr. Rankine works at Adena Endocrinology & Diabetes Care in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Waverly, OH, Jackson, OH, Washington Court House, OH and Circleville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building
    4439 State Route 159 Ste 150, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-8728
  2. 2
    Adena Health Center- Waverly
    12340 State Route 104, Waverly, OH 45690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 941-5150
  3. 3
    Adena Health Center - Jackson
    1000 Veterans Dr, Jackson, OH 45640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 778-8728
  4. 4
    Fayette County Memorial Hospital - Medical Arts Building 2
    1510 Columbus Ave Ste 310, Washington Court House, OH 43160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-8728
  5. 5
    Adena Specialty Clinic - Circleville
    798 N Court St, Circleville, OH 43113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 420-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Ohio State University Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rankine?

    Apr 24, 2021
    During my son’s dialysis treatments in Columbus OH, Dr. Rankine was his doctor. He showed a lot of compassion and care during his sessions. He is very knowledgeable with much expertise in his field. He explains things in an easy to understand way.
    — Apr 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rankine to family and friends

    Dr. Rankine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rankine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD.

    About Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578511952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rankine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rankine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rankine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.