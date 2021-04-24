Overview

Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital



Dr. Rankine works at Adena Endocrinology & Diabetes Care in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Waverly, OH, Jackson, OH, Washington Court House, OH and Circleville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.