Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital
Dr. Rankine works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 150, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8728
-
2
Adena Health Center- Waverly12340 State Route 104, Waverly, OH 45690 Directions (740) 941-5150
-
3
Adena Health Center - Jackson1000 Veterans Dr, Jackson, OH 45640 Directions (740) 778-8728
-
4
Fayette County Memorial Hospital - Medical Arts Building 21510 Columbus Ave Ste 310, Washington Court House, OH 43160 Directions (740) 779-8728
-
5
Adena Specialty Clinic - Circleville798 N Court St, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 420-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
- Ohio State University Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
During my son’s dialysis treatments in Columbus OH, Dr. Rankine was his doctor. He showed a lot of compassion and care during his sessions. He is very knowledgeable with much expertise in his field. He explains things in an easy to understand way.
About Dr. Kirk Rankine, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankine works at
Dr. Rankine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankine.
