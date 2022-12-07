Dr. Kirk Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Parr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Parr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Locations
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Part is a caring health professional. He is an excellent listener and shows genuine concern for an individuals health issues.
About Dr. Kirk Parr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1932178571
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
