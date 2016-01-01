Overview

Dr. Kirk Muffly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Muffly works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.